Clever Tricks For Keeping Squirrels Away From Your Tomato Plants

Have you spotted half-eaten tomatoes or other signs of squirrel damage in your garden? If so, you're not alone. Squirrels have a diverse diet, one that can often include various fruits and vegetables like the tomatoes in your garden. Thankfully, there are several tricks you can use to save the fruits of your labor, and it can be as easy as setting up decoys in your yard.

Although it can be easy to feel otherwise, squirrels aren't eating your tomatoes out of malice. Instead, these hungry critters are just looking for a quick meal, and your tomatoes are a delicious target. As a result, if you want to keep squirrels from eating from your garden, you can set up decoy feeding stations that they're encouraged to eat from. You can take a low-maintenance approach by adding squirrel-friendly plants to your yard, or you may choose to build a DIY squirrel feeder. Providing an alternative food source meets their needs and helps keep them from raiding your garden.

However, feeding stations take time to establish and may not fully stop squirrels from visiting your garden. For faster results, consider physical barriers as a form of protection for your precious tomato plants.