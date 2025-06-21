How To Check If The Wildlife Netting You Have Is Safe For Birds

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're growing towering trees rich with ripe fruit or vegetable gardens overflowing with tasty plants, you likely want to enjoy the fruits of your labor yourself — not allow the local wildlife to eat you out of house and home. As a result, you may have found yourself using plants to repel pests naturally or even wildlife netting as a way to keep any unwanted visitors from sampling your garden. However, if not used properly, wildlife netting can quickly turn from helpful to harmful, especially for birds.

Wildlife netting can be a great way to keep animals out of your garden. This can include certain pets or wildlife like birds, deer, and rabbits who may try to steal a snack. However, as beneficial as it is, netting can have a lethal downside when used incorrectly. Birds can often become trapped or entangled in netting around your garden, as can other smaller critters like snakes or rabbits. Entanglement isn't the only concern with wildlife netting, though. If trapped for too long, or if their neck is constricted, animals can also be killed by wildlife netting.

This doesn't mean you need to ditch all of your netting and turn your garden into a buffet for wildlife, however. Instead, first test if your current netting is safe for birds, and if not, switch for an option that is.

