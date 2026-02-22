How To Combat Bermuda Grass When It Starts To Take Over Your Lawn

The method you choose to eliminate Bermuda grass has a lot to do with how much grass you have, how established it is in your yard, and how much physical work you're willing to do. If you're not averse to using chemicals, you can use a glyphosate-containing herbicide to kill the grass. But if you hate using poison, read on.

If the grass is a relative newcomer to your yard and still scant, you can employ easier methods like hand pulling or tools, such as this WORKPRO Hoe and Cultivator Garden Rake that effectively digs the Bermuda grass up by its roots. As you dig up the weeds, be sure to put them in a wheelbarrow or trash bag and dispose of them properly to prevent them from reseeding wherever you are digging. Digging up the weeds is a more physically intensive method, but it works very well, especially if you are careful to get the roots too.

Smothering involves placing heavy cardboard or thick mulch over the offending grass, leaving no spaces or holes. This deprives the grass of sunlight, which prevents it from photosynthesizing, causing it to die eventually. With smothering, it is possible for the Bermuda grass to make its way through or around the covering. So, you may want to try this method in a small area first to test its effectiveness and make note of the length of time the grass needs to stay covered for the method to work. Another approach, solarization, can only be done during the hot months. This involves placing clear plastic over the patches of Bermuda grass, which intensifies heat and sunlight, killing the weeds underneath. You can expect the solarization method to take a few weeks of consistent coverage to be effective.