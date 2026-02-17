Don't Throw Away Old Potting Soil, Use It To Attract More Pollinators To Your Yard

Old potting soil, whether it's still in a pot or sitting in a partly used bag in the shed, isn't entirely useless. There's no need to toss it when it could actually come in handy for some beautiful, beneficial plants that attract pollinators to your yard. Even if that old or used potting mix is depleted of nutrients and has lost its porosity, that's not necessarily a bad thing: Certain pollinator-friendly flowers thrive in just about any soil conditions. Flowers such as bee balm (Monarda didyma), yarrow (Achillea millefolium), and goldenrod (Solidago spp.) attract all sorts of pollinators and aren't fussy about the soil they grow from.

You can also use old potting soil to improve clay-heavy soils before planting pollinator-friendly flowers. Mixing the two makes the clay less compact, improving drainage. It can also be used as a top dressing to add more growing medium in a space where perhaps there's not quite enough soil, such as in a container garden designed for pollinators.

Note that, if your old potting soil held plants that were diseased or riddled with pests, you may want to skip reusing it, however: It's best to not pass along problems from plants of the past to the plants of your present and future. If you really want to use it, you can sterilize diseased soil — heating it up through solarization. That technique also happens to be a great way to repurpose old soil and mulch bags, too.