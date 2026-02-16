How To Repurpose Old Bottle Caps In Your Garden To Prevent Pests

Your garden is a wonderful spot to get creative and bring your ideas to life. It's also the perfect opportunity to repurpose common trash into adorable garden decor, recovering things that would otherwise end up in a landfill. And you can do more than decorate: If pests are threatening your garden patch, don't toss used plastic bottle caps into the recycling bin. Instead, reuse them to keep unwanted critters away. It's another way to keep your garden slug-free to prevent them from snacking on your dahlias, and the solution is as simple as filling the caps with a little tempting, but deadly, liquid.

Although pesticides are an option, using bottle caps instead avoids harming pollinators or your pets with harsh chemicals. Beverage caps are also a budget-friendly and useful resource available in many sizes, colors, and materials — making them quite versatile for your garden projects — and they'll even add pops of color to your outdoor space.

For starters, bottle caps can be turned into simple liquid-filled traps to discourage crawling critters like earwigs, slugs, and pill bugs, which all love to munch on young plants. You can also glue bottle caps together to create unique plant collars to place around seedlings, protecting them from other earth-bound pests — including cutworms and potato bugs. Even better, these traps and barriers are a cinch to assemble.