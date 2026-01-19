Repurpose Empty Toilet Paper Rolls To Help Protect Your Plants From Damaging Pests

To make collars from cardboard toilet paper tubes, slice each tube vertically all the way up, with the tube upright. Place one tube around each plant stem, pushing the bottom end into the soil an inch or more to keep it in place. If your plant is still young and not tall enough to stick out of a toilet paper tube, cut the tube down to an appropriate height. Overlap the edges of the tube so there are no gaps for pests to enter. If you're having a hard time getting a tube to stay closed, a couple of pieces of tape or jute twine will do the job (the twine will break down over time, but the tape won't).

Cutworms are most active at night and usually hide during the day, so you'll likely find signs your garden has a pest problem rather than finding the actual pests. Your cardboard plant collars also help keep snails and slugs away from plant stems, giving the plants a chance to grow strong.

If exposed to a lot of moisture from rain or due to watering, the tubes will start breaking down and may need to be replaced. Inspect them regularly: It's worth keeping a small bag or bin of tubes to use them as needed in the garden.