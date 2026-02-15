Grow This Kitchen Spice To Help Bring More Pollinators To Your Garden

You may be familiar with the aromatic, golden-brown seasoning cumin (Cuminum cyminum), but do you know about black cumin? The seeds of the black cumin flower (Nigella Sativa), while not actually a cumin, are used as a zesty spice in Middle Eastern, North African, and Indian cooking, and the plant is a therapeutic herb with a variety of wellness applications. In the garden, it's a colorful flowering annual herb that pollinators also like adding to their foraged meals. Honeybees are the main pollinators of black cumin flowers, likely due to the plant's abundant and accessible pollen-covered stamens and numerous, long-lasting star-shaped blossoms ranging from blue to white. But it's not just honeybees; small pollinators like ladybugs, butterflies, and bumblebees also will visit black cumin flowers.

Many pollinators, especially honeybees, will forage for nectar and pollen on a single type of flower each time they leave the hive. For that reason, plant black cumin in patches throughout your garden. This makes its flowers easier to find and allows picky pollinators to move efficiently from one flower to another. Plant clusters near flowering vegetables and plants that also need pollinators — peppers, squashes, and tomatoes — and you'll give the bees a reason to come back for more visits. If you struggle with aphid infestations, avoid toxic pesticides that harm pollinators and instead plant a black cumin patch nearby to attract ladybugs, a natural aphid predator. It's also good planning to establish black cumin in areas where it can expand: Black cumin can self-seed and spread if given the chance. Plant in areas where it won't outcompete other plants, thin as needed in the spring, and remove seed pods after a plant matures and use the seeds in your cooking, or remove blooms before they go to seed to control propagation.