Make A Statement In Your Garden By Planting Hydrangeas With This Stunning Ground Cover

Planting hydrangeas in a prime garden spot — somewhere with morning sunlight and afternoon shade — is one way to keep them happy. Another is giving them a friendly companion. Blue fescue grass (Festuca glauca) is their ideal buddy. In addition to being a fellow fan of partial shade, this clump-forming ornamental thrives in USDA hardiness zones 4a through 9b, a range that covers most of the geographical areas hydrangeas prefer. Blue fescue is fairly small, reaching a height and width of 6 to 12 inches, so it won't overshadow your towering hydrangeas. Plus, its porcupine-like shape, blue-green foliage, and feathery blooms are a nice contrast to the showy flowers hydrangeas produce.

Advertisement

Blue fescue appreciates a well-drained growing site, and it can adapt to many other conditions, including low-quality soil and multiple hours of direct sunlight. In fact, some varieties need full sun to look as blue as possible. It's likely to cooperate if you increase your soil's acidity to coax blue blooms out of a hydrangea plant. This shrub also handles other challenges like a champ, from hungry deer to pollution to the toxins emitted by black walnut trees. Unlike hydrangeas, blue fescue can manage long stretches of dry weather. It's even likely to attract butterflies that can benefit your hydrangeas and charm passersby.