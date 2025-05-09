Make A Statement In Your Garden By Planting Hydrangeas With This Stunning Ground Cover
Planting hydrangeas in a prime garden spot — somewhere with morning sunlight and afternoon shade — is one way to keep them happy. Another is giving them a friendly companion. Blue fescue grass (Festuca glauca) is their ideal buddy. In addition to being a fellow fan of partial shade, this clump-forming ornamental thrives in USDA hardiness zones 4a through 9b, a range that covers most of the geographical areas hydrangeas prefer. Blue fescue is fairly small, reaching a height and width of 6 to 12 inches, so it won't overshadow your towering hydrangeas. Plus, its porcupine-like shape, blue-green foliage, and feathery blooms are a nice contrast to the showy flowers hydrangeas produce.
Blue fescue appreciates a well-drained growing site, and it can adapt to many other conditions, including low-quality soil and multiple hours of direct sunlight. In fact, some varieties need full sun to look as blue as possible. It's likely to cooperate if you increase your soil's acidity to coax blue blooms out of a hydrangea plant. This shrub also handles other challenges like a champ, from hungry deer to pollution to the toxins emitted by black walnut trees. Unlike hydrangeas, blue fescue can manage long stretches of dry weather. It's even likely to attract butterflies that can benefit your hydrangeas and charm passersby.
Growing hydrangeas and blue fescue together
Hydrangeas and blue fescue grass tend to favor similar growing conditions, but there's one thing they disagree about: dampness. Blue fescue detests waterlogged soil, whereas hydrangeas don't mind wet ground from time to time. Likewise, blue fescue does not love clay soil, which can lead to root rot, but hydrangeas can manage it. To keep both happy, opt for lightweight soil. Mixing in organic matter such as compost can help improve your soil's texture and drainage. Mulching blue fescue with small stones can also promote the level of dryness it seeks.
Blue fescue needs to be divided every few years, which can discourage its center from dying. This is best done in the springtime. Simply dig a clump out of the garden, rip it in two, and section it into pieces that are 2 to 3 inches wide. Surround each piece with a 10-inch border when you replant it. This will give it plenty of room to form a healthy new mound of foliage. Give the newly divided plants a nice, long drink once they're back in the ground. While you're at it, water your hydrangeas for optimal growth. Three times a week is the rule of thumb. Try spiking your hydrangeas' water with pickle juice during the growing season if the flowers are looking lackluster. To see if your hydrangeas appreciate this hack, dampen their soil with super-diluted pickle juice every two to four weeks.