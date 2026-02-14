Think Twice Before Planting These Popular Berries Together In Your Garden

If you want red raspberries and black raspberries in your garden, you will have to plant them in two totally different places. Plant nurseries recommend keeping these two plants at least 100 feet apart for the best and safest growing results for both berry bushes. It is better for the health of the black raspberries to plant them upwind of the red raspberries since plant viruses can be transmitted by aphids and pollen in the air, which can be blown from one plant to another. In fact, a 2022 study out of the Czech Republic found that wind-borne aphids and nematodes are the most serious transmitter of plant viruses from red raspberries. You can help by banishing aphids from your garden with two kitchen ingredients: Water and pure Castile soap. Inspecting your red and black raspberry bushes daily can catch problems before they turn into infestations.

It's not just the two raspberry plants you need to pay attention to. Plant red raspberries far from established blackberry bushes which can spread curl virus. Clear any wild bushes before planting red or black raspberries to further reduce the spread of unseen infections. Finally, don't plant raspberry bushes where nightshades like tomatoes, potatoes, or eggplants were planted the previous year.

When you have pruned or worked with one type of berry bush, it is important you clean and disinfect garden tools before moving to others, even if they are 100 feet or more apart. Cross-contamination can happen via pruning shears, trowels, and other gardening tools. Using this household staple makes disinfecting garden tools a breeze and ensures the health and safety of your berry bushes.