The Unexpected Benefits Of Using Honey As A Fertilizer In Your Garden

There are several ways you can use honey in the garden as a fertilizer. The most common way is to make a honey-water spray by mixing one or two tablespoons of honey with a gallon of warm water and stirring until the honey is completely dissolved. Let the mixture cool completely before using it on your plants, as using hot or warm water can harm and potentially kill your plants.

Pour the honey-water combination into a spray bottle, and you're all set. One or two tablespoons may not sound like a lot, but you don't want to upset the bees' natural foraging instincts by adding too much honey. Once you have your honey and water spray, you can use it as a foliar spray and spray the leaves of your vegetable and flower plants. Spraying the leaves can help the plants absorb nutrients and can also provide some protection from some pests. Spraying honey and water on the leaves has also been reported to perk up drooping or even dying plants.

Another way to use your beneficial honey water is to drench the roots of your plants with the honey and water mixture. Water at the base of the plants, and make sure to water deeply. Root drenching like this will stimulate the roots to grow and enhance the microbial activity in the soil. Use the honey-water mixture every two to four weeks during the growing season of your plants. Using the honey and water mixture along with revitalizing your garden with a quality NPK fertilizer will boost your plants' health and growth so you can enjoy the rewards: beautiful flowers, healthy plants, and great harvests.