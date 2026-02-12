How To Prevent Bottom Rot On Your Tomatoes Before It Ruins Your Plants

Tomatoes are one of the most commonly grown vegetables in a garden, and for good reason: they are delicious and can be used in a variety of dishes, both right off the vine and cooked. There are many different varieties of tomatoes to choose from, like Sungold cherry tomatoes, a tasty and easy-to-grow tomato that you should consider for your garden. But one thing all tomatoes have in common is that they can get blossom end rot (BER). Also called bottom rot, these brown, sunken spots on tomatoes are caused by a calcium deficiency in the plant.

BER is not necessarily from the soil around the plant having too little calcium. More likely, it's the result of one of the major mistakes you can make when watering your garden, like overwatering or underwatering. Other common causes of BER can include drought stress, too much nitrogen in the fertilizer, low pH levels, and root damage, all of which can reduce the amount of calcium the tomato plants are getting. Hot temperatures and too much sunlight can also lead to prime conditions for BER development. It may sound like tomatoes are fragile and difficult to grow, but this is simply not the case. When you know what to do to prevent BER, the likelihood of it developing is greatly reduced.