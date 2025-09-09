Harbor Freight's Waterproof Lantern Also Charges Your Phone, But How Well Does It Work? Here's What Users Say

When it comes to your camping trip, you want to be conservative about your backpack — ensuring that you pack the easily forgotten camping essentials while leaving behind anything that adds extra, unnecessary weight you'll have to haul around. As a result, you may find yourself reaching for products that can pull double-duty, freeing up space in your bag for other camping trip must-haves. Fortunately, if you're in need of a lantern, there are a variety of 2-in-1 products to choose from.

Harbor Freight offers a waterproof LED lantern that's also a battery bank through the brand name BRAUN. This 2-in-1 lantern produces 2000 lumens with a specified runtime varying from 6 to 50 hours depending on usage. It also has a built-in storage compartment for smaller items like keys or change, saving more space in your bag while packing, and keeping them safe and secure. The lantern can also be used to charge phones and USB-connected devices (though you may need adapters for some connections).

Overall, Harbor Freight's lantern and battery bank appears to be well-liked by consumers, having received a 4.8-star rating across over nearly 130 reviews on Harbor Freight's website at the time of writing. To understand the full extent of what customers thought about this multi-use lantern, we wanted to note both the positive and negative experiences individuals had. This included looking beyond the ratings to see if those who left a positive rating mentioned any negative features.