Add Privacy To Your Shady Yard With This Stunning Spring-Blooming Hedge

There are many simple tips, tricks, and ideas that'll add more privacy to your backyard, but one of the best, and prettiest, is to plant rhododendron, a visually stunning hedge that will add plenty of privacy and is perfect for the shady areas of your yard. This hedge is capable of growing to very large proportions, up to 10 feet high and as much as 11 feet wide, making it one of the clever methods you can use to add extra privacy to your chain link fence.

Rhododendrons thrive in partial shade, which makes them well-suited for yards that receive filtered sunlight rather than full, direct sun. They love areas with morning sun and afternoon shade, or even in spots where light is dappled through tree canopies. This makes them a strong option for planting along shaded fences, under trees, or on the north or east side of a home where sunlight is limited.

If you love vibrant color, rhododendron is a great choice for your yard. Beautiful blooms in pink, purple, white, and cream, plus the green foliage, add bursts of color to your yard, along with creating that coveted privacy. This popular and well-known flowering shrub is also a big pollinator attractor, especially bees and hummingbirds. That said, it's important to note that the seeds, leaves, nectar, and flowers of the rhododendron are very toxic to livestock, pets, and humans, even in small amounts, so extra care needs to be taken if your yard is bustling with human or animal activity.