The Climbing Plant That'll Cover Your Fence With Beautiful Foliage And Fragrance

Sometimes, your fence may feel too bare or a bit too revealing. Even then, you might not want to spend tons of money on a big privacy fence that might still look a little boring. If you are looking to add more privacy to your backyard and decorate your fence in style, star jasmine (Trachelospermum jasminoides) might be the perfect fence-climbing plant for you.

While the botanical name might be mouthful, star jasmine is anything but a handful. This beautiful climbing vine blooms with delightfully sweet-smelling five-petaled flowers from its vines in late spring. These blossoms attract bees and other pollinators, bringing your fence to life while supporting the rest of your garden. Star jasmine is hardy in USDA Zones 7-11, and is drought-resistant and deer-resistant, making it a great option for much of North America.

Before planting, it helps to know how to cover your fence with climbing plants effectively. So as not to damage your fence, you will want to use a trellis to provide a barrier between the plants and the fence. For fun trellis ideas, you can reuse your old headboard, repurpose an old screen door, or even DIY a wall-mounted trellis with some Dollar Tree items. Once your trellis is set up, you're ready to plant your star jasmine.