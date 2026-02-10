The Climbing Plant That'll Cover Your Fence With Beautiful Foliage And Fragrance
Sometimes, your fence may feel too bare or a bit too revealing. Even then, you might not want to spend tons of money on a big privacy fence that might still look a little boring. If you are looking to add more privacy to your backyard and decorate your fence in style, star jasmine (Trachelospermum jasminoides) might be the perfect fence-climbing plant for you.
While the botanical name might be mouthful, star jasmine is anything but a handful. This beautiful climbing vine blooms with delightfully sweet-smelling five-petaled flowers from its vines in late spring. These blossoms attract bees and other pollinators, bringing your fence to life while supporting the rest of your garden. Star jasmine is hardy in USDA Zones 7-11, and is drought-resistant and deer-resistant, making it a great option for much of North America.
Before planting, it helps to know how to cover your fence with climbing plants effectively. So as not to damage your fence, you will want to use a trellis to provide a barrier between the plants and the fence. For fun trellis ideas, you can reuse your old headboard, repurpose an old screen door, or even DIY a wall-mounted trellis with some Dollar Tree items. Once your trellis is set up, you're ready to plant your star jasmine.
Growing and caring for star jasmine
Plant star jasmine in full sun for maximum blooms. You can plant in spring or fall in neutral, moderately moist, well-draining soil. Most star jasmine will come established in a pot, so dig a hole slightly deeper than the root ball and three times as wide. Backfill slightly to have loose soil on the bottom, and then place the root ball in the hole so the top is at or barely above surface level. Fill the hole, water thoroughly, and add 2 to 3 inches of mulch, keeping it away from the stem.
Once established, star jasmine requires very little care. Unless there is a substantial drought, you shouldn't need to water them much after their first year. During the first year, water occasionally when the top inch of soil feels dry. You can fertilize two to three times the first year as well; after that, additional feeding isn't necessary. You may need to prune vigorous vines to control the star jasmine's growth, as it may want to climb on unintended surfaces if left unattended. With its easy care, glossy foliage, and fragrant blooms, star jasmine is a simple way to turn any plain fence into a living wall of beauty and privacy.