DIY A Beautiful Wall-Mounted Trellis With These Dollar Tree Items
Wall-mounted trellises are a great way to dress up the back deck or outside walls of your home, and they can provide a nice conversation piece for visitors. If you love DIY projects, you will enjoy creating this DIY garden fence trellis that is not only functional, but also looks great, too. No need to break the bank on this one, as all you need to make this fun trellis are some garden fence pieces and a bag or two of zip ties, both from your nearest Dollar Tree.
If you're planning on putting the trellis up against an outside wall of your home, you will want to think twice before growing any of these plants on it. Some vines such as English ivy and similar vines can be very invasive and should be avoided due to the damage they can cause to the home's exterior. There are plenty of other options to choose from including Virginia creeper and trumpet honeysuckle. You could even use faux plants, if desired.
This finished trellis will be on the lighter side weightwise, so if you want to try your hand at vertical gardening, stick to the lighter vegetables such as pole beans, snap peas, cherry tomatoes, and mini cucumbers. Discover how to make your trellis and mounting options.
How to make your wall-mounted Dollar Tree trellis
To begin this project, cut the stakes off of each section of fence and lay the pieces out on the ground two or three fence sections wide, with the rounded edge facing outwards on both sides. Join the pieces together with zip ties, adding four to five zip ties per two piece section. Continue with the next sections of fence until all your fence pieces are tied together. If you desire a larger trellis, you can attach more fence pieces. Spray paint the trellis if you desire a different color.
Your finished trellis can be used in a number of ways. To add more privacy to your backyard, use it as a screen to section a part of your porch or deck off from the rest of the yard. Trellises are ideal for vertical gardening or to create a lovely effect at night by adding fairy lights. When adding vines to your trellis, keep the vines in check with this zip tie hack. If you want to put the trellis up against your house, carefully mount it directly to the siding or brick with battens, or sink posts about half a foot away from the house and mount the trellis directly to the posts. Many homeowners opt for the post method to avoid putting holes in the brick or vinyl siding of the home. The post method also provides space behind the trellis for the plants or vegetables to grow properly.