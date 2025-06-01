DIY A Beautiful Wall-Mounted Trellis With These Dollar Tree Items

Wall-mounted trellises are a great way to dress up the back deck or outside walls of your home, and they can provide a nice conversation piece for visitors. If you love DIY projects, you will enjoy creating this DIY garden fence trellis that is not only functional, but also looks great, too. No need to break the bank on this one, as all you need to make this fun trellis are some garden fence pieces and a bag or two of zip ties, both from your nearest Dollar Tree.

Advertisement

If you're planning on putting the trellis up against an outside wall of your home, you will want to think twice before growing any of these plants on it. Some vines such as English ivy and similar vines can be very invasive and should be avoided due to the damage they can cause to the home's exterior. There are plenty of other options to choose from including Virginia creeper and trumpet honeysuckle. You could even use faux plants, if desired.

This finished trellis will be on the lighter side weightwise, so if you want to try your hand at vertical gardening, stick to the lighter vegetables such as pole beans, snap peas, cherry tomatoes, and mini cucumbers. Discover how to make your trellis and mounting options.

Advertisement