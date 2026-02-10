Transform Leftover Kitchen Scraps Into A DIY Fertilizer For A Thriving Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you seek to nourish your garden and cut down on food waste, the first thing that probably comes to mind is composting. That approach works wonderfully for many gardeners, and there are some easy ways to DIY a compost bin for your garden. However, it isn't the best fit for everyone. Composting sometimes has an unpleasant smell, and there are usually things you should never compost, like meat and bones. An interesting alternative that deals with these issues and more, is one you might not have heard of: bokashi. It's a specialized Japanese method that uses the power of fermentation to create fertilizer.

On the surface, parts of the process look similar. Food scraps are placed in a bin, and they become fertilizer for your plants. In a compost bin, food is decomposing as microbes break it down into smaller and smaller pieces, until it looks more or less like dirt. In bokashi, the same materials ferment, meaning different microbes use the food scraps to produce types of acids. Fermentation is the process used to make sourdough and kimchi, so bokashi is like making a tasty batch of slaw for your plants. The pickled food scraps can later be added to compost or used to enrich barren soil, although it's too acidic to be applied directly to your plants. The primary goal of the anaerobic process is the liquid produced, which is a fantastic fertilizer!

One of the benefits of bokashi is the smell. Or rather the lack of unpleasant smells. Finished compost typically smells like rich soil, but it can get stinky along the way as food is decomposing. Bokashi smells more like pickles or vinegar, which means you can also add scraps to bokashi that can't go in a compost bin, such as meat and bones, that generally really stink.