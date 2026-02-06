Why You Should Reconsider Using Dish Soap As An Ice Melt Alternative

When winter weather strikes and walkways become coated in slippery ice, it's tempting to reach for anything on hand to restore some traction. If you're prepared, you'll likely spread rock salt, sand, or calcium chloride pellets, a salt alternative that makes removing snow easier. Those who get blindsided by a winter storm may turn to the web for common household workarounds. One of those, dish soap, pops up on social media, as an ingredient in a simple DIY solution touted for snow removal in a pinch. It sort of makes sense: dish soap often contains alcohol and glycerine, a component of anti-freeze. Even on its own soap can lower the freezing point of water, meaning ice won't form until the thermometer drops below about 15 degrees Fahrenheit. Unfortunately, the dish soap method can cause more harm than good, and pales in effectiveness compared with more traditional anti-ice or deicing strategies.

The ice-melting cocktail calls for a mix of hot water, rubbing alcohol, and a few drops of soap to act as a surfactant. Since dish soap is the least present ingredient in the mix, referring to it as the dish soap method is something of a misnomer. Poured on steps before things ice over, it does seem to act as an anti-ice agent, preventing ice from forming. Hot water, of course, melts existing ice, as does alcohol. Dish soap is a surfactant, helping to convert ice into slush. In that way, it seems as effective as any other technique. Still, this method does little to compete with traditional rock salt, and may even pose a serious hazard to your garden or nearby planter beds.