Before You Toss That Milk Jug, Turn It Into An Irresistible Bird Feeder
If you're looking for simple ways to get birds to flock to your yard, offer them food, water, or shelter. As far as the food is concerned, that's usually provided with some form of bird feeder, unless you happen to have plants that produce seeds or berries that birds love. However, you don't necessarily have to buy plants or a bird feeder to offer tasty treats to your feathered friends. In fact, you can make a simple bird feeder for free or for just a few dollars, depending upon the supplies you already have on hand. A plastic milk jug can serve as the actual feeder, while a couple of dowel rods or even twigs can be the perches within it.
The nice thing about this feeder is that it's somewhat protected from the elements, so the seed inside won't get waterlogged in the rain. It also offers momentary shelter for the birds as they hop inside for some treats, out of the sight lines of potential predators. Aside from the jug and dowels, you will also need some thin rope to hang the feeder, as well as a utility or craft knife to cut the container.
Making a milk jug bird feeder
Whether your jug contained milk, orange juice, or another liquid, be sure to wash it out so the residue is removed and the feeder is safe for birds. Trace something circular, such as the top of a coffee cup, on two flat panels of the jug and a couple inches above the bottom. It's okay if the panels are next to one another. To prevent squirrels or larger birds, like grackles, from entering the feeder, make the hole smaller, around 1.5 inches. To make the hole, poke the jug with a utility or craft knife, then cut the rest out with the knife or scissors.
For the perch, use your craft knife to poke a smaller hole beneath each large hole, then insert a narrow dowel or twig. For two perches, make the holes at a slightly different level, so the second perch can cross the first. Next, poke a few narrow drainage holes in the bottom of the jug, then fill the feeder with food. Attract cardinals with black oil sunflower seed, a treat that many birds love.
Poke another hole in the center of the jug's cap, then fold a rope in half and push the ends through so they stick out the bottom. Tie a knot here, then attach the cap to the feeder. This serves as a loop to hang the feeder from a hook, once you twist the cap back onto the jug. You can make as many as you'd like, then just use a shepherd's hook to hang more than one feeder at a time.