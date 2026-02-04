Before You Toss That Milk Jug, Turn It Into An Irresistible Bird Feeder

Whether your jug contained milk, orange juice, or another liquid, be sure to wash it out so the residue is removed and the feeder is safe for birds. Trace something circular, such as the top of a coffee cup, on two flat panels of the jug and a couple inches above the bottom. It's okay if the panels are next to one another. To prevent squirrels or larger birds, like grackles, from entering the feeder, make the hole smaller, around 1.5 inches. To make the hole, poke the jug with a utility or craft knife, then cut the rest out with the knife or scissors.

For the perch, use your craft knife to poke a smaller hole beneath each large hole, then insert a narrow dowel or twig. For two perches, make the holes at a slightly different level, so the second perch can cross the first. Next, poke a few narrow drainage holes in the bottom of the jug, then fill the feeder with food. Attract cardinals with black oil sunflower seed, a treat that many birds love.

Poke another hole in the center of the jug's cap, then fold a rope in half and push the ends through so they stick out the bottom. Tie a knot here, then attach the cap to the feeder. This serves as a loop to hang the feeder from a hook, once you twist the cap back onto the jug. You can make as many as you'd like, then just use a shepherd's hook to hang more than one feeder at a time.