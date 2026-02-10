The Clever Feeder Addition That'll Attract Birds All Winter Long
If you want to attract more birds to your yard, consider what types of seeds you're using in your bird feeder. Some birds will visit your feeder no matter what you set out, as long as it's edible, but certain additions can help attract specific species. If you want to see more small songbirds, such as finches, adding nyjer seeds to your mix can help.
Nyjer seeds come from the plant Guizotia abyssinica, also known as niger or ramti. The plant is a member of the aster family and is commonly cultivated in Ethiopia due to its edible seeds. Although it is sometimes called thistle seed, nyjer is not a thistle, nor is it native to the U.S. You'll primarily find the seed sold as nyjer for this reason, as the Wild Bird Feeding Institute trademarked the name to prevent gardeners from being misled.
Finches in particular love nyjer seeds, which are incredibly high in oil. A high oil concentration and the resulting calorie density appeal to birds because it provides a lot of energy in a small amount of food. It's generally a good idea to offer a variety of food sources, since not all birds prefer the same things, so consider mixing nyjer with sunflower seeds, peanuts, and dried fruits or berries.
Can you grow your own nyjer seeds at home?
If you want to save money on bird seed by growing your own, you may be disappointed to learn that nyjer is difficult to grow in the U.S. First, you won't be able to grow any plants from the nyjer seeds sold as birdseed. These seeds are typically sterilized at high temperatures to prevent the accidental spreading of invasive plants and pests, since they are imported from other countries. As a result, they're unlikely to sprout. If a seed did manage to sprout, you still might not end up with seeds. They are not self-fertile and need pollination in order to produce seeds, meaning you would need multiple seeds to successfully sprout. It's not impossible, but it isn't a practical way to keep your bird feeder filled.
While some stores do offer nyjer seeds for garden use, you may want to consider other options. Harvesting nyjer seeds to use in your bird feeder is hard work that must be done by hand, and the seeds are quite small and easy to lose. Additionally, nyjer plants are native to Africa and may struggle to grow in colder climates. In warmer regions, there is a potential for them to become invasive. The best way to support your local birds is to fill your bird feeder with nyjer seed and your garden with native plants that attract birds.