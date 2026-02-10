The Clever Feeder Addition That'll Attract Birds All Winter Long

If you want to attract more birds to your yard, consider what types of seeds you're using in your bird feeder. Some birds will visit your feeder no matter what you set out, as long as it's edible, but certain additions can help attract specific species. If you want to see more small songbirds, such as finches, adding nyjer seeds to your mix can help.

Nyjer seeds come from the plant Guizotia abyssinica, also known as niger or ramti. The plant is a member of the aster family and is commonly cultivated in Ethiopia due to its edible seeds. Although it is sometimes called thistle seed, nyjer is not a thistle, nor is it native to the U.S. You'll primarily find the seed sold as nyjer for this reason, as the Wild Bird Feeding Institute trademarked the name to prevent gardeners from being misled.

Finches in particular love nyjer seeds, which are incredibly high in oil. A high oil concentration and the resulting calorie density appeal to birds because it provides a lot of energy in a small amount of food. It's generally a good idea to offer a variety of food sources, since not all birds prefer the same things, so consider mixing nyjer with sunflower seeds, peanuts, and dried fruits or berries.