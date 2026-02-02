Repurpose An Old Box Spring For A Simple DIY Plant Trellis

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're looking for a space-saving means of displaying and caring for climbing plants, there are few options better than a budget trellis wall. These structures typically come with plenty of crannies for vines to climb, and a sturdy framework which can be used to easily hang or shape potted plants. You can buy trellis arches at home improvement stores, but you might find you're already sleeping on a more cost-effective option. That isn't an idiom: The box spring under your mattress makes for a great upcycle project. It can be easily repurposed into a simple, sturdy plant trellis with the help of little more than a pair of pliers, a fresh coat of paint, and some elbow grease.

It may seem surprising, but using a box spring as a plant trellis is actually a natural repurpose. A standard model comes with a durable wood frame, internal wire grids, and is built to support one or two adults. Note that there's a difference between box springs and the internal springs in your mattress which also make a great DIY trellis: Box springs act as a foundation or support for your mattress, while mattress springs are inside the part you sleep on.

The only real work that needs to be done to transform this bedroom staple into an outdoor-friendly plant holder involves stripping away fabric and other materials, leaving the metal frame and springs. Beyond its practical benefit, this DIY is highly appealing for being relatively low effort, and exceptionally budget friendly. Mattresses often cost extra to discard and generally can't be donated, so you're saving money there as well. No special tools or skills are required to get started, unless you feel like customizing your new trellis.