The Yellow-Flowering Climbing Plant That'll Bring More Hummingbirds To Your Yard

If you're dreaming of turning your yard into a hummingbird haven, don't overlook the power of flowers. Though hummingbirds are famous for loving red flowers, they're drawn to other vibrant hues as well. The bright yellow blossoms of canary creeper (Tropaeolum peregrinum) are a perfect example. These cheery vines are great at grabbing hummingbirds' attention as it climbs up fences and over the edges of hanging baskets. Canary creeper flowers provide hummingbirds with delicious nectar from midsummer through the first frost of fall. This nectar also attracts bees, butterflies, and other pollinators that many flowering plants depend on to make seeds and fruit.

From afar, canary creeper looks like it's teeming with little yellow canaries. Some admirers think the uppermost petals also look like the wings of a bird as it flies through the sky. This vine is perfect for a sun-drenched pergola near your hummingbird feeders or a trellis in an area where you'd like your tiny feathered friends to nest.

Though canary creeper has a name that brings to mind slow and deliberate tiptoeing, it's actually a fast mover, sometimes growing 12 feet in a single year. That said, canary creeper is not considered aggressive or invasive. It will also happily grow around other plants in your garden, rather than smothering them. This plant is typically grown as an annual, though it can also be a perennial in USDA Hardiness Zones 9 and 10.