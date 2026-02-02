The Backyard Water Feature That's A Beautiful Alternative To A Birdbath
Adding a birdbath is one hack to get birds to flock to your yard, but then you have the issue of maintenance, such as regularly cleaning and refilling the basin. If you're looking for an alternative water feature that will attract birds but also looks sleek and stunning, a basalt fountain kit might be worth the investment. These kits feature several natural stone columns that stand upright, with water that rises through the center and bubbles out over the side. And because moving water attracts hummingbirds and other bird species, you'll have a variety of feathered friends who will be lining up to take a dip or a drink from your new water feature.
The water recirculates thanks to an underground container that collects it, which has a stunning effect. Some basalt models have the option to add fountain illumination so the streams of water light up in various colors after dark. Without the above-ground basin like a birdbath, there's no concern over bird droppings, feathers, or leaves sitting in a pool of water used by the birds. However, basalt column fountains still require some maintenance. They occasionally need to be drained and scrubbed. They also need to be drained for winterization if you live in a region that sees below-freezing temperatures.
How a basalt fountain kit works
A basalt fountain kit works a lot like a DIY recirculating birdbath, in that there's a fountain pump hidden inside of a vessel that contains water. For a basalt column-style fountain, the vessel is a tub underground, covered with a sturdy grate or lid material and then landscaping rocks to create a cohesive look around the feature. Tubing inside the structure brings the water up and out of the tub, spilling it down over the top and sides of each column, which creates a pleasing sound. A basalt fountain requires an electrical source to power the pump, so you'll need an outdoor outlet or electrical hookup. Even though it recirculates, the fountain still requires refilling from time to time because some water is lost due to splashing and evaporation.
Landscaping around a basalt fountain can be customized to whatever suits your needs. Shrubs nearby give birds a place to preen after bathing at the top of the fountain columns. Adding a pollinator garden could be visually enticing for the entire area. The colors of the flowers draw the eyes in, while butterflies, bees, and birds drawn to the flowers add even more activity to please the senses.