The Backyard Water Feature That's A Beautiful Alternative To A Birdbath

Adding a birdbath is one hack to get birds to flock to your yard, but then you have the issue of maintenance, such as regularly cleaning and refilling the basin. If you're looking for an alternative water feature that will attract birds but also looks sleek and stunning, a basalt fountain kit might be worth the investment. These kits feature several natural stone columns that stand upright, with water that rises through the center and bubbles out over the side. And because moving water attracts hummingbirds and other bird species, you'll have a variety of feathered friends who will be lining up to take a dip or a drink from your new water feature.

The water recirculates thanks to an underground container that collects it, which has a stunning effect. Some basalt models have the option to add fountain illumination so the streams of water light up in various colors after dark. Without the above-ground basin like a birdbath, there's no concern over bird droppings, feathers, or leaves sitting in a pool of water used by the birds. However, basalt column fountains still require some maintenance. They occasionally need to be drained and scrubbed. They also need to be drained for winterization if you live in a region that sees below-freezing temperatures.