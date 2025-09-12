The Type Of Birdbath Hummingbirds Are Absolutely Obsessed With

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Adding the right stunning plants will attract hummingbirds to your garden. But if you'd like to turn your outdoor space into even more of a hummingbird magnet, just add water. Like other bird species, hummingbirds enjoy water and need it to rinse off and maintain their bills and feathers. Much like children on a hot day, hummingbirds are even known to enjoy a quick zip through a sprinkler, which cools them off without completely soaking them.

It's not practical to leave a lawn sprinkler running all day in hopes a hummingbird may find it. A birdbath, on the other hand, draws in all sorts of birds that serve as little helpers in the garden. A shallow birdbath — or a birdbath basin with rocks for birds to stand upon — is best for hummingbirds since they're small. The still, clean water is a welcome sight to a hummingbird, but what really piques their interest is moving water. A birdbath with the sounds and sights of moving water will attract hummingbirds and other bird species better than a birdbath with still water.

Some birdbaths come with fountain features built in, such as this Vingli Copper Resin Birdbath. However, it's easy to add your own moving water feature to an existing birdbath, too. It could be as simple as transforming a syrup bottle into a birdbath dripper that hangs above the basin and slowly drips water into it. More elaborate options have pumps and require a power source. Hummingbirds love when water drips onto nearby leaves or rocks, offering them the option to stand directly under the dripper or rub against nearby wet surfaces.