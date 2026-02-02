Can You Sleep In Your Car At Walmart? What You Need To Know Before Your Next Road Trip

While it's likely you won't know the state and city ordinances that apply to every Walmart in the country off, there are ways to find out, and even get permission ahead of time. Many regular car campers use AllStays or a similar app, which shows them known locations where overnighting is or is not allowed. AllStays keeps a running list of "Walmart No Park" locations in the U.S. and Canada.

While these apps are a good starting point, it's worth calling ahead and asking permission, even if a location is listed as ok for overnighting. Double-check with the store manager for legalities, best overnight locations in the parking lot, and to gain permission. Check in when you arrive so they know you already have permission to camp. However, keep in mind, even with prior permission, it is possible you could be turned away if the parking lot is full or under construction.

Once on site, it's important you follow proper protocol for overnight stays in a Walmart parking lot. This is a parking lot, not an RV park. Don't expect any amenities such as electrical, water, or sewer hookups. You will likely be dry camping, whether you are in a car or RV. Additionally, although you are allowed to sleep there, you are not allowed to set up a campsite. Consider yourself pretty much restricted to your vehicle. Don't sit out in lawn chairs, break out the barbecue pit, or stretch out the awning on your RV. If you take a Walmart parking lot for what it is — a place to sleep before getting back on the road — you should enjoy a peaceful night's sleep at little or no cost (depending on what you end up buying inside).