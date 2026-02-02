Can You Sleep In Your Car At Walmart? What You Need To Know Before Your Next Road Trip
Proper planning when you're traveling, including knowing where you'll sleep each night, is one of the best ways to have a stress-free road trip. If you are looking to save a little cash on accommodations, you may be tempted to sleep in rest stops and Walmart parking lots throughout your journey. After all, Walmart has a reputation for allowing RVers, truckers, and car campers overnight in their parking lots. But it turns out they are not an automatic guarantee for cheap overnight stops. Before assuming you can pull up and catch some Zs in a Walmart parking lot, you need to know local ordinances, the individual store's policy, and accepted practices for overnighters. After all, unspoken car camping etiquette still exists in a parking lot.
While Walmart locations are generally open to overnight stays, the acceptance is not universal. This is primarily due to local zoning ordinances and state or municipal laws limiting or prohibiting sleeping in cars. There are a number of states, like North Carolina, that have strict limitations on the amount of time you can sleep in a vehicle or have an outright ban on the practice. In many instances, these laws apply not only to public areas, but also private property. Additionally, even within some states in which sleeping in your car is legal, individual cities may have local ordinances against the practice.
Proper protocol for sleeping in your car at Walmart
While it's likely you won't know the state and city ordinances that apply to every Walmart in the country off, there are ways to find out, and even get permission ahead of time. Many regular car campers use AllStays or a similar app, which shows them known locations where overnighting is or is not allowed. AllStays keeps a running list of "Walmart No Park" locations in the U.S. and Canada.
While these apps are a good starting point, it's worth calling ahead and asking permission, even if a location is listed as ok for overnighting. Double-check with the store manager for legalities, best overnight locations in the parking lot, and to gain permission. Check in when you arrive so they know you already have permission to camp. However, keep in mind, even with prior permission, it is possible you could be turned away if the parking lot is full or under construction.
Once on site, it's important you follow proper protocol for overnight stays in a Walmart parking lot. This is a parking lot, not an RV park. Don't expect any amenities such as electrical, water, or sewer hookups. You will likely be dry camping, whether you are in a car or RV. Additionally, although you are allowed to sleep there, you are not allowed to set up a campsite. Consider yourself pretty much restricted to your vehicle. Don't sit out in lawn chairs, break out the barbecue pit, or stretch out the awning on your RV. If you take a Walmart parking lot for what it is — a place to sleep before getting back on the road — you should enjoy a peaceful night's sleep at little or no cost (depending on what you end up buying inside).