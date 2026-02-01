Sow This Plant Around The Last Frost To Support Hummingbirds & Butterflies This Spring

Whether you're direct sowing milkweed seeds in your garden or transplanting them as seedlings, be sure your plants are growing in full sun. Water them regularly while they're growing to promote lush, healthy growth. Like many other native wildflowers, these milkweed plants don't require much care once established. They're highly adaptable, drought tolerant, and able to survive in a wide range of soil types, although most milkweeds do better in well-draining soil. Swamp milkweed, true to its name, does tolerate wet soil better than most other milkweeds. For hummingbirds, the attraction lies in the flowers: Showy milkweed blooms in late spring and throughout the summer; swamp milkweed flowers appear in summer and fall; and butterfly milkweed in spring and summer.

One regular garden task you should skip entirely when growing milkweed is applying pesticides. If you're concerned about pests, you can try growing plants that naturally repel pests instead. Keep in mind that if you're trying to attract butterflies, you want to see some caterpillars! Caterpillars eat leaves, so you will find bite marks on your milkweed. It might look unpleasant, but it's just part of nature. Any chemical you spray on your milkweeds impact the caterpillars, butterflies, and potentially even the hummingbirds. Luckily, you won't need to worry much about rabbits or deer, as the milkweed sap is toxic to them.

Most milkweed species grow quickly and are perennials, but they don't always bloom in the first year. The good news is the plant doesn't need to be flowering to attract monarchs, since the leaves host the eggs and caterpillars. Plant your milkweed around the last frost for monarchs this year, with a diverse array of butterflies and hummingbirds in the years to come!