What To Do If Your Neighbor's Tree Falls On Your Yard

Having a tree near the property line is a common source of trouble, with many people confused about who can prune it and who's responsible for any damage it causes. You may know what to do if your neighbor's tree is dropping leaves in your yard, but what if the entire tree comes down? The first step is to assess the damage and make sure everyone is okay. After that, it becomes a question of who pays for the damage and who is responsible for removing the tree.

If the tree was knocked down by a storm or some other kind of accident, your homeowner's insurance should cover some or all of the cost. There are some exceptions, though. For example, if the tree fell during an earthquake and you don't have earthquake insurance, they may not pay at all. If there's no damage, you may or may not get reimbursed for cleaning services. For concerns about what your policy covers, it's best to contact your insurance agency to ask. When the tree falls, take pictures of the damage and file a claim.

However, the situation changes if your neighbor was negligent. If the tree has been at risk of falling for some time and your neighbor knew but didn't do anything, then it is your neighbor's fault. That doesn't mean you should go chasing your neighbor for money. File a claim with your insurance and let them talk to your neighbor's insurance. If you do need to talk to your neighbor, keep things polite.