Maintain Backyard Tidiness With A Highly-Rated Walmart Shed That Users Love
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The scene: Your backyard or garage is a champion at collecting clutter. Garden tools, sports gear, and bicycles might seem to multiply wherever you keep them, leaving little room for anything else, let alone walking around. Remember when the garage actually had space for a car or two? The answer to your storage problems doesn't have to cost as much as building a larger garage or even a massive wooden shed.
The gray Asofer 6-foot-by-4-foot Storage Shed at Walmart is currently marked down from $500 to under $150, so it's worth a closer look based on that deal alone. Though it's smallish, this highly-rated shed gets 4.2 stars out of 5, with 706 total ratings on Walmart's product page for it, as of this writing. It's made of galvanized metal with a UV-protected paint, plus the roof slopes to the back to shed rainwater or snow. The double doors open to 44.5 inches wide, offering room to easily maneuver a bike or mower into and out of the structure. It's worth noting that this shed doesn't have a floor, so you may want to install it on a slab or build a simple floor for it if you want it off of the grass or dirt. At the time of publication, this shed is available for purchase online only. Shipping charges are extra and may vary by location.
What users say about the Asofer 6-foot-by-4-foot shed
Of all the star ratings for this shed on Walmart's website, 461 users, or 65% of the people, gave it five stars, with another 13% giving it 4. Though some users say there are no written instructions and only diagrams, several mention that it took a few hours for two people to set up; others report it took longer. Some experienced frustration in getting things properly aligned. One reviewer said all the holes lined up properly. He stated that he's assembled a few sheds over the years and that "this is the easiest one to put up." Some users mentioned the metal pieces seemed flimsy, and some said the pieces were a little scratched or dented upon arrival. As another reviewer stated, "When you first take this out of the box, it appears to be kind of flimsy, but after you start assembling it and putting on the frame and bolting stuff together, it becomes pretty sturdy."
It's possible there are quality control issues with some of the sheds based on user reviews. 12% of those rating it gave it one star, and their largest complaints are pieces that are missing or dented, and that customer service for the third-party seller of the shed was nearly non-existent. Users had a hard time returning the shed, and in some cases, even getting a helpful response from the seller. The return policy listed on the Walmart product page says the shed is returnable within 30 days, but not to Walmart stores. It requires special handling arranged through Asofer. If you decide you'd rather go with a wooden structure, here's how to choose a durable wood for your shed.