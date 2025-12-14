Maintain Backyard Tidiness With A Highly-Rated Walmart Shed That Users Love

Of all the star ratings for this shed on Walmart's website, 461 users, or 65% of the people, gave it five stars, with another 13% giving it 4. Though some users say there are no written instructions and only diagrams, several mention that it took a few hours for two people to set up; others report it took longer. Some experienced frustration in getting things properly aligned. One reviewer said all the holes lined up properly. He stated that he's assembled a few sheds over the years and that "this is the easiest one to put up." Some users mentioned the metal pieces seemed flimsy, and some said the pieces were a little scratched or dented upon arrival. As another reviewer stated, "When you first take this out of the box, it appears to be kind of flimsy, but after you start assembling it and putting on the frame and bolting stuff together, it becomes pretty sturdy."

It's possible there are quality control issues with some of the sheds based on user reviews. 12% of those rating it gave it one star, and their largest complaints are pieces that are missing or dented, and that customer service for the third-party seller of the shed was nearly non-existent. Users had a hard time returning the shed, and in some cases, even getting a helpful response from the seller. The return policy listed on the Walmart product page says the shed is returnable within 30 days, but not to Walmart stores. It requires special handling arranged through Asofer. If you decide you'd rather go with a wooden structure, here's how to choose a durable wood for your shed.