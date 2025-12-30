Why Ice Dams Form On Your Roof And Gutters (& How To Prevent Them)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Severe winter weather such as snowstorms and blizzards can present a variety of potential problems for homeowners. Because of that, whenever such weather events are in the forecast, it sets off a flurry of activity, from stocking up on supplies to preparing outdoor plumbing for freezing weather. One result of severe winter weather, that can end up damaging your roof as well as the interior and exterior of your home, can be prevented by taking steps that actually provide benefits throughout the year.

Ice dams are basically blocks of solid ice that form on the edges of roofs and in gutters. When formed, they prevent water from draining off your roof. As a result, the water backs up, seeping in under shingles and wherever else it can find even a tiny opening. The standing water can end up saturating roof decking, dry wall, insulation, wall studs, and other parts of your home. Ultimately, this water damage can lead to mold, wood rot, compromised structural integrity, peeling paint, and a myriad of other issues. It can even reduce your insulation's effectiveness.

While snow on the roof is often blamed, that alone will not create an ice dam. It is actually snow that melts off a warm spot on the roof, then refreezes before making its way off the roof that causes ice dams. More pointedly, it happens when snow melts in one part of the roof and drips down into an area that remains cold enough to freeze. This uneven melting is typically a result of heat escaping through the attic due to improper or uneven insulation, sealing, and/or venting in your home and attic. As a result, many of the things you need to do to prevent ice dams will also make your home function more efficiently throughout the year.