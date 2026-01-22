How To Determine The Best Type Of Grout To Use On Your Pool Tiles

Cement and epoxy both offer a variety of benefits for the homeowner looking to grout their pool tiles. However, no option is perfect, and each comes with potential drawbacks to consider. You can even consult a pool professional for more information about your specific situation, helping you make the most of this upgrade that can potentially add value to your home.

Cement is a classic pool tile grout option, having sealed off beautiful underwater mosaics for decades. If you're looking for an affordable option that doesn't sacrifice durability or appearance, cement is a strong contender. You can customize cement grout by adding coloring, and it can last several years with the proper care and maintenance. However, when it comes to installation time, you could be looking at days or weeks before the cement sets. Cement also deteriorates over time when exposed to chemicals, water (cement is porous), and the elements, which could lead to more frequent repair or replacement in order to prevent leaks.

Epoxy, on the other hand, is completely waterproof and UV-resistant, making it well suited to withstand pool conditions. If you have glass tiles and you're worried about cracking, epoxy sports the flexibility to keep tiles in place while giving them the freedom needed to expand and contract with the temperature.

While cement can take up to two weeks to set, epoxy will be ready within just a few hours. However, that doesn't mean it's a perfect solution. Because of its short setting time, using epoxy as pool grout may result in more, and more concentrated, labor. It also has more restrictive temperature requirements while setting. The added labor, plus the cost of the epoxy grout itself, can lend itself to a hefty price tag.