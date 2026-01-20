Don't Throw Away Empty Toilet Paper Rolls, Use Them For DIY Garden Mulch

If you're looking for an easy way to upcycle scrap cardboard, spend more time in the garden, and save a little money, you might start with a simple household staple. Empty toilet paper rolls may seem best destined for the recycling bin, but they can be repurposed into a surprisingly effective DIY garden mulch. With just a bit of prep, these cardboard tubes can help enrich your plants while reducing waste.

If you've spent any time in the garden, you already understand the importance and purpose of mulch. It helps retain moisture, suppress weeds, moderate soil temperatures, and break down necessary nutrients for your plants to feed on. Store-bought mulch can provide a visually pleasing makeover to any garden bed, but it tends to be quite expensive, especially with larger gardens and flowerbeds. Homemade alternatives not only offer the same benefits at little to no cost, but provide you with an opportunity to repurpose household waste.

Virtually all cardboard toilet paper rolls are ink-free and made from biodegradable paper fibers, designed to break down naturally over time. Instead of sending empty rolls to the recycling plant, you can take advantage of these carbon-rich fibers by shredding the rolls into small pieces and layering them in your garden, intermixed with other organic mulching materials if you wish. At first, the cardboard will create a dense layer to block sunlight and banish any pesky weeds that lurk below the soil. Then as it breaks down, it will contribute carbon which helps your soil regulate available nutrients and with moisture retention. The decomposing former tubes also offer cellulose, which beneficial microbes love to munch on.