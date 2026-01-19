Low Vs High Pressure Weather: What To Know About How It'll Impact You

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many people consider the weather forecast the most important part of a local newscast. Watching, you may hear the terms low pressure and high pressure bandied about, but their relevance to the forecast might not be so obvious. In fact, low and high pressure systems directly shape the weather and are associated with fair and foul conditions. Some claim atmospheric pressure has an effect on their health. Fishermen even say it impacts whether fish will bite. Knowing the difference between low and high pressure weather, and how it is measured, will help you understand how it might impact you.

Long before detailed satellite- and weather balloon-based forecasts were available on apps, farmers, sailors, and other predicted the weather using barometers. Essentially, a barometer is a gauge measuring atmospheric — also known as barometric — pressure. A barometer is still an essential tool for meteorologists and weather forecasters. It literally measures the weight of the atmosphere in a given area and the pressure that exerts. To help the non-meteorologist, a cheat system of sorts is often written along the length of a barometer, indicating weather types associated with various pressure points, such as "fair," "stormy," and so on.

In addition to knowing the pressure levels — expressed in either atmospheres (atm) or millibars (mb) — it is important to note the rate and direction of change. The average pressure at sea level is 1013 mb, so above that number is high and below it is low. The direction of change indicates the type of weather on the horizon, while the rate of change (slow, moderate, or rapid) helps specify the intensity. This is true whether reading an analog barometer or a digital model such as the Ambient Weather station.