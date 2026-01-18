If These Birds Won't Stop Damaging Your Lawn, They May Actually Be Helping

It all starts innocently enough. One day your lawn looks fine, then a few days later, you notice a few unsightly holes, then a few more, and a few more. At first, you probably wonder what's digging up your lawn, or why. And then, you catch the culprit in the act: Birds. More specifically, it's crows, but they're not being malicious, they're on the hunt for larvae and beetle grubs. Even if you use a hack to keep crows away from your birdbath, they might still come around when they know there's food to be found.

If you see these holes, or patches of torn-up lawn, it's not without reason; it means the grubs are already there, and in significant numbers. The crows may be doing some good by eating beetle larvae they find, but it's also a sign there's something more going on beneath your grass. The same grubs or beetle larvae might be things that are attracting skunks to your yard. What's more, the subterranean critters themselves may be damaging your lawn more than crows or skunks.

European chafer beetle larvae — an invasive species in many states — dwell beneath lawn grass, often curled into a C-shape. The problem with these grubs is that they stick around for about nine months, munching on the roots of your lawn grass, before they take on their adult beetle form. Other critters might also be attracting the crows, such as crane fly larvae. Crows eat a number of beetles, grubs, and caterpillars, any of which could be harming plants around your yard, in addition to your lawn.