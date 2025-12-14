A Simple Solution That'll Help Keep Crows Away From Your Birdbath

Crows are among the most recognizable birds in North America, with their pitch black feathering and loud vocalizations. Although they are considered to be among the smartest animals in nature, they are also among the birds you don't want near your feeders or birdbaths. Besides being loud and messy, they also frequently raid the nests of other birds, spread disease, damage property, horde food, and, at times, even attack the migrating songbirds that you do want to attract to your yard. However, there is a simple solution that'll keep crows away from your birdbath — keep it clean and away from food sources.

The first step is to make sure there are no food sources near the birdbath that could attract crows in the first place. While this obviously applies to the placement of bird feeders in your yard, it also pertains to other potential food sources. These include trash cans, pet food bowls, and trees producing berries or nuts. Additionally, regardless of how far they are from your birdbath, you want to keep your bird feeders mess-free and pay attention to what you fill them with (spilled birdseed can attract both crows and raccoons). Avoid using items in the feed that crows are particularly fond of, such as peanuts and sunflowers. Instead, add seeds such as nyjer and safflower, which attract other birds but are less enticing to crows.