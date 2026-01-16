Mistakes To Avoid When Preparing Your Hydrangeas For Harsh Winter Weather

Hydrangeas (Hydrangea spp.) are the living gifts that keep on giving. Each year, bountiful, gorgeous blooms cover the plant with bouquet-style poufs of color. Even as those colors fade or transform at the end of the growing season, the flowers are still visually interesting and last quite a while. Though it's not required, many varieties benefit from deadheading those faded blooms in late summer. Whether you deadhead or not, you don't want to wait too long to prune, depending upon the hydrangea variety. It can be a mistake to heavily prune certain varieties before or during winter, especially those that bloom on old wood. In fact, these types of hydrangeas (think bigleaf and oakleaf, for example) are one of those plants you should think twice about pruning in winter.

To prune or not to prune (and when) depends upon what you've planted. But there are tips for all hydrangeas before the first frost hits, including the watering schedule. Regardless of the variety, give the ground around your hydrangeas a good final soaking for the winter (unless it's been a particularly wet fall) so the roots stay moist. You also want to mulch before it gets too cold. In fact, it's of the top tips to prepare hydrangeas for winter. This insulates the roots and helps the soil retain moisture. Then put your pruning shears away, and keep an eye out for new shoots and buds.