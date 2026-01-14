The Common Mistake That's Hurting Your Plants During Heavy Winds

Strong winds can wreak havoc on plants in your garden and in pots on the patio by snapping or bending their stalks. In certain situations for lanky plants like young trees, they could even be uprooted. Stakes paired with zip ties can keep climbing plants in check, plus they can help almost any tallish or top-heavy plants from bending too far in the wind, but there's a caveat: Tying the plants too tightly to their stakes could actually harm them. Certain textured materials like coarse rope or wire can dig into the plants when the wind hits, damaging their delicate stems, or even harming the trunk of a young tree.

With trees, keeping them staked too tightly prevents their lower trunks from growing strong. In the wild, trees sway a bit and move with the wind, and this usually keeps them from snapping. In fact, many gardeners argue against staking young trees unless the absolutely need to be. If they grow up tightly attached to a stake during formative seasons, their trunks may not have the strength to withstand a strong wind later on. Inflexible zip ties or metal braces can also become an issue as a tree grows: As the trunk gets larger, the ties may girdle the tree, severely harming it.