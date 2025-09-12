A Simple Method For Protecting Your Favorite Plants From Wind

Without proper shelter from the wind, your plants can suffer broken stems, torn leaves, and even uprooting. You may also notice browning leaves due to moisture being pulled from the leaves faster than it can be transferred from the roots. Damaged plants require more time and maintenance, and might even have to be thrown away. The best way to protect your plants from the wind is to create a windbreak that will shield them from strong winds and allow them to grow strong and healthy.

If you want to make a natural windbreak to protect your plants, there are several different methods that will work. A popular option is creating a dense hedge of shrubs, as they will protect plants that are lower to the ground. The shrubs should be planted 1 to 2 feet away from each other for maximum effectiveness. Some of the best shrubs to use as a windbreak include dogwoods, lilac, and cranberry bushes. To integrate your shrub border, find plants that are compatible next to shrubs. For instance, the optimal spot in your garden to grow hydrangeas is right against shrubs. Another popular option for more height coverage is planting dense trees such as pines, Douglas firs, and cedars 2 to 4 yards apart.

You can also use man-made methods to protect your plants from wind, like a fence. Before installing a fence around your garden, consider what type you want. You can choose a full coverage fence that will not allow wind through, or you can use a permeable fence, which allows airflow but blocks gusts. Garden screens and trellises can also serve a similar purpose. To determine where to place these barriers, assess your yard and determine which direction the wind typically blows from.