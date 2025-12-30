A Must-Try Trick That'll Help Protect Your Potted Plants From Frost

Frost happens, even if sometimes it seems too early in the year to occur, or it feels like it shouldn't happen where you live. Even if your favorite potted plants are still out enjoying sunshine on the porch or patio, it's time to pay attention to those cold-weather forecasts the minute you hear any hints of the word "frost." When there's a chance of temperatures dropping for a short while, it's time to huddle your potted plants together for warmth. Yes — plants can stay warmer nestled up against each other. This tactic works in much the same way as cuddling up with a favorite pet on a chilly night, as it's mutually beneficial to all involved. Choosing a location close to your house and sheltered from the wind, and covering the huddle zone with thick plastic also helps prevent plants from freezing (make certain the cover isn't touching the plants).

The plant huddle trick works best when you're only expecting a minor, temporary dip to near or below freezing. At freezing (32 degrees Fahrenheit), frost can occur. It's important to remember that frost can happen even if the atmospheric temperature is above freezing. That's because the temperature you see on your phone is taken several feet above ground level, which can be much colder. So it can be 40 degrees out, but freezing at ground level. A light freeze — anywhere from 29 to 32 degrees F — is enough to kill delicate potted plants, and anything below 24 degrees F or lower can harm or kill numerous plants. If you're expecting deep-freeze levels of cold over a few days and some snow, it's best to bring your potted plants inside to protect them from damage.