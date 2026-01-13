These DIY Stepping Stones Will Add Some Botanical Flair To Your Backyard

To begin, set up your workspace. Working on your project outdoors is preferable since it simplifies cleanup — concrete can be quite messy! But make sure to choose a location that's sheltered from the elements, such as a covered porch or patio. Your stepping stones will need at least two days to cure, so it's important to ensure they'll be protected from the rain, fallen leaves, or other debris. If you'd like, you can put a large piece of cardboard or tarp on your work surface to keep it clean. To minimize your contact with the cement, wear a mask, gloves, and protective glasses as you craft your stones.

Follow the manufacturer's instructions to mix your concrete mix in a large bucket, such as a 5-gallon one. Gradually add the dry mix to the water, stirring the mixture until it reaches a thick consistency similar to a brownie batter. Next, place your leaves with their vein sides facing up. Using either your trowel or your hands, evenly spread the concrete onto the tops of the leaves — cover them with a layer of at least two inches deep to produce sturdy stones.

Allow your stepping stones to set for about an hour. Then, carefully flip them over and peel away the leaves. If you like, you can then embellish them by gently pressing decorative elements into the not-yet-fully-dry cement. Then the waiting begins: You'll need to let them rest at least two to three days before you should move them; otherwise, they might break. Once you can tell that they've completely cured (they'll be both dry and hard to the touch), look for a perfect spot outdoors to showcase your new creations.