These DIY Stepping Stones Will Add Some Botanical Flair To Your Backyard
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Stepping stones can be a smart investment for any outdoor space, serving as both a budget-friendly DIY path and cute DIY garden decor that softens the look of a manicured lawn. And the best part? Making do-it-yourself stepping stones is a fun project that allows you to leave a lasting, personal mark on your yard.
While there are many creative methods for making DIY stepping stones, one clever approach comes from lifestyle expert Tanya Memme. In a video for Hallmark's YouTube channel, She uses concrete mix and large tropical leaves to create hers. With her technique, the veins of the leaves leave behind beautiful etchings on the cement, making them incredibly lifelike. Big banana leaves or those from a rubber plant are ideal for this craft. If you don't have any at home, try asking a friend, florist, or nursery for some. To complete this craft, you'll need a quick-setting cement mix like Quikrete, water, and a hand trowel. It's a good idea to wear gloves and safety glasses and put a protective covering over your work area. For extra flair, consider decorating your finished stepping stones with a durable acrylic paint — you could use green for a natural touch or instead opt for an eye-catching yellow or red for a pop of color. Meanwhile, nestling elements like mosaic pieces, shells, or small pebbles in your stones before they fully dry will make them extra interesting and attractive.
How to make DIY stepping stones
To begin, set up your workspace. Working on your project outdoors is preferable since it simplifies cleanup — concrete can be quite messy! But make sure to choose a location that's sheltered from the elements, such as a covered porch or patio. Your stepping stones will need at least two days to cure, so it's important to ensure they'll be protected from the rain, fallen leaves, or other debris. If you'd like, you can put a large piece of cardboard or tarp on your work surface to keep it clean. To minimize your contact with the cement, wear a mask, gloves, and protective glasses as you craft your stones.
Follow the manufacturer's instructions to mix your concrete mix in a large bucket, such as a 5-gallon one. Gradually add the dry mix to the water, stirring the mixture until it reaches a thick consistency similar to a brownie batter. Next, place your leaves with their vein sides facing up. Using either your trowel or your hands, evenly spread the concrete onto the tops of the leaves — cover them with a layer of at least two inches deep to produce sturdy stones.
Allow your stepping stones to set for about an hour. Then, carefully flip them over and peel away the leaves. If you like, you can then embellish them by gently pressing decorative elements into the not-yet-fully-dry cement. Then the waiting begins: You'll need to let them rest at least two to three days before you should move them; otherwise, they might break. Once you can tell that they've completely cured (they'll be both dry and hard to the touch), look for a perfect spot outdoors to showcase your new creations.