Home To A Plethora Of Outdoor Adventures, This Louisiana State Park Is A Must-Visit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Louisiana is known as the Sportsman's Paradise. In many ways, Lake Claiborne State Park in Homer, Louisiana, encapsulates why the Bayou State has earned that moniker, as it is home to a plethora of outdoor adventures. Of the 21 state parks in Louisiana, Lake Claiborne is neither the largest, nor the most visited. However, those who do visit this somewhat hidden jewel in the northwest corner of the state will discover an almost endless array of activities ranging from fishing to disc golf.

Although the lake itself is the obvious centerpiece of the park, there are plenty of land-based activities as well, the aforementioned disc golf among them. The park features two 18-hole courses, One geared for beginners (equipment is available to rent), while the other is set up for more experienced players. They are even ranked as the two top disc golf courses in Louisiana. The park hosts several tournaments each year and disc golfers take in some incredible scenery and can view a diverse array of wildlife while playing.

Those interested in more traditional outdoor pursuits can hike along one of the half-dozen park trails. Ranging from .14 to 6 miles long, these pathways are a perfect way to view the park's abundance of birds. There is also an overlook for birders and wildlife watchers. The park's combination of water, woods, and open spaces make it an ideal location for birding and a number of guided tours are offered. Those who choose to do the DIY thing while exploring the should carry a field guide such as the "Louisiana Nature Set." They should also keep an eye out for dangerous types of snakes, as both copperheads and water moccasins are present throughout this portion of the state.