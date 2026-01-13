How To Keep Your Hosta Plants Happy Even During The Coldest Of Winters

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

During the warmer months, hostas are shade-loving plants that can attract hummingbirds and add a bit of color and character to your yard. They are also considered low-maintenance plants. While hostas are known as being cold tolerant, they are not completely immune to the effects of winter. So, one of the things you need to know about your favorite hosta plant is how to keep it happy even in the coldest of winters.

Given that most hostas can survive in extremely frigid temperatures, you may be wondering why it is necessary to do anything at all to help them through the coldest times of the year. However, there are conditions that can affect a hosta's cold tolerance. Knowing these issues can help you prepare your hostas for cold conditions. One is the time of year in which they were planted. If they were planted late, their root structure may not be adequately developed to handle the extreme cold. Because of this, you may want to reconsider planting hostas in the fall. Instead, plant them in the spring or late summer, or in early fall, a month or more before first frost, to ensure they get established.

Regardless of when they were planted, there are a few other things that can reduce hostas' ability to handle the cold. As a rule, plants in containers will be more susceptible to the effects of cold weather than those in the ground. Additionally, if the temperature begins to oscillate between warm and cold, resulting in a freeze/thaw cycle, hostas can be more vulnerable. During winter, hostas also become a preferred food source for voles and other pests, regardless of how cold the weather gets.