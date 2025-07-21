A Shade-Loving Plant That'll Have Hummingbirds Flocking To Your Yard

The more flowers your hostas make and the longer these flowers stick around, the more hummingbirds your yard is likely to draw. Hosta flowers emerge between June and August, and the flowers of some varieties can bloom for a month, giving hummingbirds many opportunities to fuel up before fall begins. To encourage flowering, choose varieties that thrive in your climate, study their soil and sunlight preferences, and divide the plants every few years.

Sometimes called plantain lilies, hostas excel in USDA hardiness zones 3 through 9. That said, some varieties handle heat, cold, and sunshine better than others. Generally speaking, the lighter the hue of the leaves, the more sun a particular variety can manage. Most won't tolerate a full day of direct sunlight, which can prevent flowering, though a bit of morning sunshine may promote it. Hostas also like well-draining soil with ample nutrient content. Consider amending their soil with 10-10-10 fertilizer in early spring. This is also the time to snip off any dead or dying foliage, which helps the plants devote their energy to growth and blossoming. Mulch your hostas, too, since this regulates the temperature of their roots. When these plants get too hot, they may stop flowering.

Many hostas are happy to grow in large pots that you can move to different parts of your yard. This lets you see if certain locations make the flowers more visible to hungry hummers. Hostas also make a lovely addition to perfect, hummingbird-friendly container gardens that stay in one place. Whether you grow them in pots or in the ground, water them regularly to maximize blooming.