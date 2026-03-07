A DIY Squirrel Repellent That'll Keep Them From Destroying Your Outdoor Space

This deterrent has more than a few problems with it. First of all, some people might think it's inhumane to essentially pepper-spray a squirrel, albeit indirectly. A squirrel that puts its paws on some capsaicin and then rubs its eyes will feel the same discomfort that any human would. While it won't permanently harm squirrels or other pests and is considered a humane way to banish critters, it does temporarily irritate their eyes and noses. Alternative repellents are available that deter squirrels from your property without causing them significant discomfort.

Furthermore, squirrels are not the only animals affected by this — if you have household pets that spend time on the porch or other places you're using capsaicin, it can be an irritant to them as well. In dogs, it can cause an upset stomach, breathing issues, and other health problems. Some people who've tried this hack reported on Reddit that it doesn't work and that some squirrels are either unfazed by the spiciness or develop a taste for it.

Another reason you may choose to avoid using cayenne to keep pests away is that, while birds and fish won't be affected by it, capsaicin is toxic to beneficial insects, according to research from the University of Connecticut Home and Garden Education Center. Bees, moths, and butterflies are crucial for pollinating plants and gardening, making their destruction detrimental. You definitely want to keep bees in your yard. If you're only using this spray on your patio furniture, you may be okay, but using it in the garden and directly on plants could do more harm to your home's ecosystem than good.