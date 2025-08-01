Clever Tricks And Upgrades That'll Deter Squirrels From Your Balcony
The balcony is an outdoor space where it's easy to relax and breathe in the fresh air. Just step outside, sit down in a comfy chair, and enjoy. However, it's difficult to feel relaxed when you are being irritated by menacing squirrels. Although they can be cute, when you have squirrels creating a mess on your balcony, you need to step in. Keeping squirrels away is important, whether you want to protect patio vegetables or keep them from getting in your roof (this common yard maintenance technique will help deter squirrels in this case). If you're someone looking to grow pumpkins on a balcony using container gardening, you definitely don't want these furry visitors looking for a free lunch. The good news is there are two easy solutions: scent-based deterrents and physical barriers. You can also try preventing them from finding your balcony appealing in the first place.
Preventative measures can be a great first step. One of the biggest things you can do to avoid attracting squirrels is never leave food or scraps out on the balcony. And it's best to not put out bird feeders on a balcony. Another preventative measure is investing in a predatory decoy to scare the little critters. A decoy owl or falcon might only work if you can make it appear to move, since squirrels aren't scared of stationary objects. However, sometimes these types of measures don't work at all, or it's already too late. In that case, it's important to find safe, humane ways to deter squirrels from your balcony.
Using scents to keep squirrels away
Although squirrels are attracted to many things about human activity, there are some we know they do not like. If you want to naturally deter these creatures, try a scent-based repellent. For example, the secret to humanely banishing squirrels from your garden is in your kitchen. Cinnamon, along with apple cider vinegar, ammonia, and aromatic herbs like peppermint, are all excellent ways to send squirrels scurrying away.
To make use of scent repellent, try soaking rags with vinegar or ammonia and leaving them in places with signs of squirrel activity. If you want to use more subtle scents that are pleasant to the nose, grow strong-smelling plants on your balcony. Squirrels will avoid garlic, geraniums, and peppermint because they don't like the smell. Another popular, but sometimes controversial, deterrent is cayenne pepper. Dusting areas of your balcony with cayenne pepper can create a deterrent thanks to capsaicin that is an irritant to squirrels. However some people report that while hot peppers deter some of the furry critters, others don't seem to mind it, instead coming back for more.
Creating physical barriers to keep squirrels out
A more straightforward approach to keep squirrels off the balcony of your home is to install physical barriers. Putting up physical barriers can be a little tricky. Squirrels are climbers and can get into and out of places you might not even realize they can. However, a major design issue with most balconies is the open railings. If your balcony has an open design, squirrels can easily climb or jump up to the balcony to get to your plants and furniture. Netting is an option for gardens, and can also be used to provide a barrier to an open balcony.
Some options to keep squirrels off of balconies include making it difficult for them to climb. Polybutene — a sort of sticky synthetic polymer that never dries out — can be used on buildings, drainpipes, and railings. Squirrels can't easily climb when this substance is on surfaces and it doesn't have any strong toxicity to them or other wildlife (though there is a risk of small birds getting trapped). The goal is to make it tough for squirrels to climb aboard your balcony, the same way you can protect your bird feeder from squirrels with the help of a slinky. In the end, one of the easiest ways to prevent them from visiting is to maintain proper home care, which means fixing any issues that might allow squirrels to access your home in the first place.