Clever Tricks And Upgrades That'll Deter Squirrels From Your Balcony

The balcony is an outdoor space where it's easy to relax and breathe in the fresh air. Just step outside, sit down in a comfy chair, and enjoy. However, it's difficult to feel relaxed when you are being irritated by menacing squirrels. Although they can be cute, when you have squirrels creating a mess on your balcony, you need to step in. Keeping squirrels away is important, whether you want to protect patio vegetables or keep them from getting in your roof (this common yard maintenance technique will help deter squirrels in this case). If you're someone looking to grow pumpkins on a balcony using container gardening, you definitely don't want these furry visitors looking for a free lunch. The good news is there are two easy solutions: scent-based deterrents and physical barriers. You can also try preventing them from finding your balcony appealing in the first place.

Preventative measures can be a great first step. One of the biggest things you can do to avoid attracting squirrels is never leave food or scraps out on the balcony. And it's best to not put out bird feeders on a balcony. Another preventative measure is investing in a predatory decoy to scare the little critters. A decoy owl or falcon might only work if you can make it appear to move, since squirrels aren't scared of stationary objects. However, sometimes these types of measures don't work at all, or it's already too late. In that case, it's important to find safe, humane ways to deter squirrels from your balcony.