Repurpose Old Vintage Books For A Simple Plastic Nursery Pot Upgrade

Most plant lovers wind up with more plastic nursery pots than they know what to do with. Since these containers are quite practical, it's a shame to toss or recycle them — even though they aren't the prettiest containers to display. Instead of storing them in a corner of your shed or garage, why not give them a beautiful makeover to add style to your porch or garden? With a little imagination, those plain plastic pots can be transformed into beloved accents that can share interesting stories about your love for plants or gardening.

Creating repurposed planters for the garden is great for the environment and your wallet. And one of the prettiest ways to do this is by decorating them with the pages of vintage books. This simple project can give new life to well-loved books that have seen better days. It's also a fun excuse to browse your local thrift shops, flea markets, or garage sales for hidden gems. Think beyond just novels — children's books, old gardening manuals, cookbooks, or even old magazines are often filled with whimsical illustrations, botanical drawings, or typography that can lend a sweet, retro look to your pots. Even better, this stylish DIY will give you a chance to upgrade those boring planters without spending much on tools. All you'll need are a few torn-out pages, some scissors, a paintbrush or foam craft brush, a pencil or other object to curl your pages, and a water-resistant glue, such as Mod Podge. You may also want to use rubber stamps and ink, or stickers to decorate your pot.