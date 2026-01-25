Homeowners Are Absolutely Loving This Patio Dining Set From Home Depot
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In a survey of 2,000 homeowners, research firm Talker Research, found most expect to spend more time outdoors. A big influence on how much time you spend enjoying your outdoor space involves choosing the best patio furniture for your outdoor space. And when it comes to seating, the Phi Villa black 8-piece metal dining set from Home Depot ($928) is a table-and-chair patio set that buyers rate highly.
The Phi Villa black 8-piece metal dining set seats six and includes a 60.2-inch by 37.5-inch rectangular table with a metal tabletop. The set includes an umbrella measuring 13 by 6.5 feet, and six swivel chairs, each with a weight rating of up to 300 pounds. The umbrella base is not included, but you can pick one up at Home Depot — like this Maypex heavy duty black patio umbrella base — for around $50.
The all-weather construction features a rust-resistant, powder-coated frame, while breathable mesh fabric on the chairs dries quickly following a rain or being rinsed off, according to Home Depot. An inviting, affordable and easy-cleaning seating area is naturally going to see more use. And according to verified customers who have left a review, you could be well on your way to creating a low-maintenance backyard oasis. with this patio dining set.
The Phi Villa 8-piece set is easy to set up and affordable
With a 4.8 rating out of 5 stars across almost 570 reviews as of this writing, 96% of consumers recommend this Phi Villa black 8-piece metal dining set at Home Depot. Many customers praise the easy set-up and affordable price. Reviewer Dawn W said, "My expectations were low because of the price but I definitely was pleasantly surprised!" Another verified purchaser, B Huey, praised the clear instructions and easy set-up, saying, "The set is well made, and is very pretty. I would definitely recommend the product. The price is right too." One person gave the set 5 stars and said, "These are so nice. It took us a very short time to assemble. Not hard at all. All parts were present. They fit nicely on our screened in porch. And they are comfortable with good back support!"
Naturally, there are some negative reviews. One reviewer had a problem with the table being dented upon delivery, and one customer didn't like the bar at the top of the chair back, claiming it made napping uncomfortable. Others found the color faded in the sun over time, and reported performance issues with the umbrella.
Based on the overall feedback, most customers are happy with this option for its style, size, and price. If you're looking for unique group seating to spruce up any outdoor space, this is a popular choice.