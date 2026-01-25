Homeowners Are Absolutely Loving This Patio Dining Set From Home Depot

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In a survey of 2,000 homeowners, research firm Talker Research, found most expect to spend more time outdoors. A big influence on how much time you spend enjoying your outdoor space involves choosing the best patio furniture for your outdoor space. And when it comes to seating, the Phi Villa black 8-piece metal dining set from Home Depot ($928) is a table-and-chair patio set that buyers rate highly.

The Phi Villa black 8-piece metal dining set seats six and includes a 60.2-inch by 37.5-inch rectangular table with a metal tabletop. The set includes an umbrella measuring 13 by 6.5 feet, and six swivel chairs, each with a weight rating of up to 300 pounds. The umbrella base is not included, but you can pick one up at Home Depot — like this Maypex heavy duty black patio umbrella base — for around $50.

The all-weather construction features a rust-resistant, powder-coated frame, while breathable mesh fabric on the chairs dries quickly following a rain or being rinsed off, according to Home Depot. An inviting, affordable and easy-cleaning seating area is naturally going to see more use. And according to verified customers who have left a review, you could be well on your way to creating a low-maintenance backyard oasis. with this patio dining set.