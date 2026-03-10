DIY Stylish Macramé Curtains To Add Some Privacy To Your Outdoor Space

Do you want to add more privacy to your outdoor space, but regular curtains feel restrictive? Adding curtains, like these DIY outdoor curtains made from drop cloths, can provide your outdoor space with an instant upgrade. However, that newfound privacy often comes at the cost of losing the openness that you may love about your deck or patio (and yes, there's a difference between the two). Fortunately, there's a middle ground between hanging up heavy, light-blocking curtains and leaving your space open to wandering eyes: DIY macramé curtains.

Macramé involves knotting various threads of twine, ribbon, or other cording materials to create intricate designs. While you're more likely to see small pieces of macramé art, such as wall hangings, the sky's the limit when it comes to how big these pieces truly can be. As a result, with a little extra time and work, you can transform classic macramé patterns into floor-length curtains that will provide your outdoor space with more privacy while leaving plenty of sunshine and fresh air for you to enjoy.

If you want to try out this DIY project yourself, you'll need plenty of cordage, a curtain rod or other beam, and a ladder. Safety equipment like gloves can also be helpful, especially when working with materials like rope for long periods of time.