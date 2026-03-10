DIY Stylish Macramé Curtains To Add Some Privacy To Your Outdoor Space
Do you want to add more privacy to your outdoor space, but regular curtains feel restrictive? Adding curtains, like these DIY outdoor curtains made from drop cloths, can provide your outdoor space with an instant upgrade. However, that newfound privacy often comes at the cost of losing the openness that you may love about your deck or patio (and yes, there's a difference between the two). Fortunately, there's a middle ground between hanging up heavy, light-blocking curtains and leaving your space open to wandering eyes: DIY macramé curtains.
Macramé involves knotting various threads of twine, ribbon, or other cording materials to create intricate designs. While you're more likely to see small pieces of macramé art, such as wall hangings, the sky's the limit when it comes to how big these pieces truly can be. As a result, with a little extra time and work, you can transform classic macramé patterns into floor-length curtains that will provide your outdoor space with more privacy while leaving plenty of sunshine and fresh air for you to enjoy.
If you want to try out this DIY project yourself, you'll need plenty of cordage, a curtain rod or other beam, and a ladder. Safety equipment like gloves can also be helpful, especially when working with materials like rope for long periods of time.
How to DIY outdoor macramé curtains
This project for DIY outdoor macramé curtains is easy enough that beginner and experienced DIYers alike can enjoy it. However, it can be time-consuming, from learning how to make the knots to designing your pattern to actually creating these eye-catching privacy curtains.
It's also essential to pick out the right materials, because the last thing you want is for your hard work to disintegrate when it's exposed to the elements. Cotton is a common choice for inside macramé artwork, but when it comes to your outdoor curtains, wet cotton can hold water and has a higher chance of mold or mildew than some other materials. As a result, you may want to stick with synthetic cordage for your macramé curtains.
After you pick your material, it's time to start weaving. If you've never worked on a macramé piece before, there may be a learning curve involved before you can turn your vision into your reality. However, there are many tutorials available online, and perhaps at local craft stores, to teach you the basics needed to transform regular cordage into functional art. For macramé curtains specifically, homeliving500 demonstrates in their TikTok video how to take basic macramé skills and transform them into dramatic, artsy curtains for your very own DIY privacy nook.