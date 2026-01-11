Encourage Blooms By Pruning These Berry Shrubs During January

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are many reasons to plant berry shrubs in your yard. They are among the types of plants that attract birds and other wildlife. Berry shrubs can also add depth, color, and texture to your yard, and provide a bounty of delicious, nutritious snacks. While berry shrubs are also prized for being low maintenance, they do still take some care, particularly if you want to control how they grow and look in your yard. While maintenance varies among the different varieties, there are at least a handful of berry shrubs that you should prune during January in order to encourage more blooms, and thus more berries.

Among the berry shrubs which benefit from January pruning are gooseberries, as well as both blackcurrants and redcurrants. Additionally, blackberries and varieties of raspberries that bear fruit during fall should be pruned during late winter. The reasons are simple and essentially the same reasons why winter is the best time to prune fruit trees.

During winter, these berry shrubs are still dormant, so it is less stressful for the plant and the risk of disease is reduced. Equally important, it encourages not only growth, but productive new growth, once the shrubs emerge from their dormant state. This all results in more blooms and berry production. By contrast, not pruning your berry shrubs during winter can lead to overgrown shrubs that produce very little fruit.