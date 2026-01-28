Add Privacy To Your Backyard By Replanting A Popular, Fully-Grown Tree

If you've ever stepped into your backyard only to realize you're also stepping into your neighbor's line of sight, you're not alone. According to a Top Rail Fence survey, 81% of Americans value at least some privacy from their neighbors, while only 19% say it's not a concern. For many, it's about balance. You enjoy a friendly wave or casual chat, but after a long day of work, the idea of unwinding without an audience is appealing. In fact, too little privacy is one of the things your neighbors secretly hate about your yard. While fences can help, they're often limited in height, offer little personality, and can feel stark. This is where greenery becomes a game changer — a simple, natural way to add privacy and beauty through a living screen that changes with the seasons.

One of the most elegant options for turning your yard into a private retreat is the use of pleached trees, especially hornbeams. Pleaching is the process of training trees to grow with tall, narrow trunks topped by dense, flat canopies of interwoven branches, like hedges on stilts. Mature, fully-grown hornbeams are particularly well-suited to this treatment, offering lush foliage in summer for seclusion and rich texture in cooler months. The structured look of pleached hornbeams keeps curious eyes at bay and adds architectural interest to your garden. Replanting mature pleached trees offers instant privacy, sparing you the years it takes for young trees to reach full height and fullness. The result is a backyard that feels enclosed yet airy, offering the best of both privacy and open space.