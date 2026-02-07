How To Determine If Dollar Tree's Hummingbird Nectar Is A Good Choice For Your Feeder
Hummingbirds are fun to watch. The best way to draw them into your yard is to put up a feeder for them, making sure to hang it in a place that will keep them coming back. It's also helpful to know the best time to put feeders out. These little shiny birds love nectar from flowers, which is something that is mimicked in the water and sugar mixture people put in those feeders.
You can easily make homemade nectar, but many people opt to buy mixes from the store. The Dollar Tree is a great place to find affordable items, from home goods to gardening supplies. They have an affordable mix, Hummer's Galore Hummingbird Nectar in a 4-ounce bag for only $1.50. That can seem like a steal, but is it suitable for the birds?
The International Hummingbird Society says that commercial products containing dyes, honey, artificial sweeteners, or any sweetener other than glucose, fructose, and sucrose should be avoided. When buying premade nectar, you want to find products that mimic what a hummingbird would eat in nature: mostly a mixture of sucrose, fructose, and glucose. The Dollar Tree's nectar contains sucrose and dextrose without any added dyes. So, does that mean you should pass on or purchase this product?
Should you consider this Dollar Tree hummingbird nectar?
While regular white sugar (sucrose) is safe for hummingbirds, is dextrose safe? A 2014 report by the British Ecological Society found that glucose, fructose, and sucrose are all things hummingbirds can feed on for the energy they need for their long flights and fast flapping wings. Dextrose and glucose are often used interchangeably, since they both work the same to turn into energy, and are both simple sugars (as are sucrose and fructose). That means the Dollar Tree product is likely good to give if you don't want to go through the hassle of making your own nectar.
Reviews of the product are positive, too. Many reviewers shared that the hummingbirds love it. "My hummingbirds keep bothering me and hovering over my window for MORE FOOD!" one wrote. Another liked its ease of use. "Got hummingbirds a day after I used this product. I like that it's clear and doesn't require boiling."
However, if you don't have a Dollar Tree nearby, or still want to make your own nectar, try mixing one part cane sugar or white sugar with four parts water and adding it to your clean feeders. No matter what, you'll be letting the hummingbirds enjoy a tasty meal to keep them flapping.