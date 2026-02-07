How To Determine If Dollar Tree's Hummingbird Nectar Is A Good Choice For Your Feeder

Hummingbirds are fun to watch. The best way to draw them into your yard is to put up a feeder for them, making sure to hang it in a place that will keep them coming back. It's also helpful to know the best time to put feeders out. These little shiny birds love nectar from flowers, which is something that is mimicked in the water and sugar mixture people put in those feeders.

You can easily make homemade nectar, but many people opt to buy mixes from the store. The Dollar Tree is a great place to find affordable items, from home goods to gardening supplies. They have an affordable mix, Hummer's Galore Hummingbird Nectar in a 4-ounce bag for only $1.50. That can seem like a steal, but is it suitable for the birds?

The International Hummingbird Society says that commercial products containing dyes, honey, artificial sweeteners, or any sweetener other than glucose, fructose, and sucrose should be avoided. When buying premade nectar, you want to find products that mimic what a hummingbird would eat in nature: mostly a mixture of sucrose, fructose, and glucose. The Dollar Tree's nectar contains sucrose and dextrose without any added dyes. So, does that mean you should pass on or purchase this product?