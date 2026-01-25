Is Costco's Multi-Use Leaf Blower Worth Buying? Here's What Reviews Say
Both electric and gas leaf blowers can be essential tools in a homeowner's arsenal. They help clear grass clippings after a fresh mow, work as a simple method to save on cleanup time, blow away leaves in the fall, and even make outdoor tasks like spreading mulch a breeze. Leaf blowers are only one tool among many needed for lawn maintenance. But you might consider picking up a multi-use tool that combines various functions, cutting down on the equipment you need to keep a picture-perfect yard.
Costco offers a leaf blower online that pulls triple duty as a blower, vacuum, and mulcher from Greenworks for about $250. The Greenworks 24V blower-vacuum-mulcher comes with two nozzles, designed for the blower and vacuum settings, which can be swapped easily. It also comes with a charger and two rechargeable 5.0 Ah batteries. Another feature that makes this model stand out as a multipurpose tool is its air speed. Clocking in at 240 miles per hour, it's considered high-powered, which is ideal for dealing with heavy, wet leaves, lots of debris, and also as a vacuum.
Lawn tools can be a significant investment, and when buying, you want to ensure you're looking beyond the surface to choose a tool that works for your needs. While you may not be able to take a leaf blower for a test drive, reading reviews from previous verified buyers can be a helpful place to start.
Pros and cons of the Costco leaf blower based on reviews
At the time of writing, the Greenworks 24V three-in-one leaf blower has a 3.4-star rating out of almost 100 reviews on the Costco website. While it did receive a large amount of perfect ratings, with 34 5-star reviews, it also received a fair share of 3-star ratings. Many reviewers praised the leaf blower's functionality and design, with appreciation for its electric, instead of gas, power source, but shared concerns about its battery life and charge time. Many reviewers also reported that the battery used for this leaf blower didn't work with other Greenworks tools they had on hand.
In their 4-star review, Doug says, "The blower/vacuum is good, but could be better." They continued in their review, noting, "I almost didn't buy it because the battery is different than my other Greenworks products, but I took a chance and I'm mostly happy with the product." They appreciated the vacuum function and noted the battery life is about 30 minutes of charge (using both batteries). "The batteries cannot be immediately re-charged, but must cool down before re-charging and this takes about 30 minutes before re-charging. The outcome is that only short projects are viable."
Another verified buyer, Danny, shared a similar sentiment, giving the product 3 stars: "Excellent functionality and design and powerful enough. But I don't like the fact that the batteries are not compatible with my other Greenworks equipment." Other reviewers noted shorter battery times, with username General7 saying, "It works fine but is not powerful enough nor will it run very long on the battery (10-12 minutes)." They reported returning the product and picking up a gas blower, despite the noise factor.
Methodology
To decide whether a product is worth buying, Outdoor Guide researches the product itself as well as its reviews. We spend time looking into the specifications of the Greenworks leaf blower to understand how it works before diving into the ratings and reviews to see what verified purchasers had to say about their experience. We look past star ratings alone to see if anyone who left a positive rating included any negative experiences or features in their comments, to paint a full picture of what customers thought about their purchase.