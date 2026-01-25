Is Costco's Multi-Use Leaf Blower Worth Buying? Here's What Reviews Say

Both electric and gas leaf blowers can be essential tools in a homeowner's arsenal. They help clear grass clippings after a fresh mow, work as a simple method to save on cleanup time, blow away leaves in the fall, and even make outdoor tasks like spreading mulch a breeze. Leaf blowers are only one tool among many needed for lawn maintenance. But you might consider picking up a multi-use tool that combines various functions, cutting down on the equipment you need to keep a picture-perfect yard.

Costco offers a leaf blower online that pulls triple duty as a blower, vacuum, and mulcher from Greenworks for about $250. The Greenworks 24V blower-vacuum-mulcher comes with two nozzles, designed for the blower and vacuum settings, which can be swapped easily. It also comes with a charger and two rechargeable 5.0 Ah batteries. Another feature that makes this model stand out as a multipurpose tool is its air speed. Clocking in at 240 miles per hour, it's considered high-powered, which is ideal for dealing with heavy, wet leaves, lots of debris, and also as a vacuum.

Lawn tools can be a significant investment, and when buying, you want to ensure you're looking beyond the surface to choose a tool that works for your needs. While you may not be able to take a leaf blower for a test drive, reading reviews from previous verified buyers can be a helpful place to start.